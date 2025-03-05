Fantasy Football
Alex Austin News: Tender placed by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

The Patriots placed an exclusive rights tender on Austin on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Austin missed eight regular-season games in 2024 due to an ankle injury. He returned in Week 12 against the Dolphins, and over the final six games of the season he accrued nine tackles (eight solo) and five pass defenses. Austin will likely sign the tender and return for the 2025 season, and he'll have a chance to earn the second starting outside cornerback job opposite Christian Gonzalez (concussion).

