The Raiders elevated Bachman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Bachman will provide depth at wide receiver due to Davante Adams (hamstring) and Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) being listed as out and questionable, respectively, for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Bachman was elevated for Week 4 against the Browns, during which he played 10 snaps (one on offense, nine on special teams) and did not record a target.