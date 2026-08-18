Alex Bachman headshot

Alex Bachman News: Joins Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Rams signed Bachman on Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the Rams waived wide receiver Mario Williams (undisclosed) with an injury designation. Over 13 games with the Raiders in 2025, Bachman hauled in two of three targets for 12 yards. He also handled some punt return duties.

Alex Bachman
Los Angeles Rams
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