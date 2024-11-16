Alex Bachman News: Let go by Las Vegas

The Raiders waived Bachman on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bachman struggled to establish himself in the Raiders offense, failing to see a target in five of six regular-season games. Should he clear waivers the 28-year-old will look to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. His tenure with the Raiders will end having caught three passes for 31 yards, all of which took place in Week 6 against the Steelers.