Alex Bachman

Alex Bachman News: Let go by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 4:47pm

The Raiders waived Bachman on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bachman struggled to establish himself in the Raiders offense, failing to see a target in five of six regular-season games. Should he clear waivers the 28-year-old will look to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. His tenure with the Raiders will end having caught three passes for 31 yards, all of which took place in Week 6 against the Steelers.

Alex Bachman
 Free Agent
