Alex Bachman News: Rejoins Raiders' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 9:22am

Las Vegas signed Bachman to its practice squad Tuesday.

The Raiders just cut Bachman from their active roster on Saturday, but they were able to bring him back on board as a practice squadder after he cleared waivers. Las Vegas only has four healthy wideouts on its 53-man depth chart ahead of Week 12, so it might not be long before Bachman finds his way back up to the main unit.

