Alex Bachman News: Rejoins Raiders' practice squad
Las Vegas signed Bachman to its practice squad Tuesday.
The Raiders just cut Bachman from their active roster on Saturday, but they were able to bring him back on board as a practice squadder after he cleared waivers. Las Vegas only has four healthy wideouts on its 53-man depth chart ahead of Week 12, so it might not be long before Bachman finds his way back up to the main unit.
Alex Bachman
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now