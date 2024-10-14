Alex Bachman News: Three catches in Sunday's loss

Bachman caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Bachman made his first three receptions of the season Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad for a third consecutive game, matching fellow receiver Kristian Wilkerson's 27 offensive snaps behind fill-in starters Tre Tucker and DJ Turner. However, Bachman has exhausted his three permitted practice-squad elevations for the season, so the next time he suits up on game day, he must be a member of the 53-man roster. Regardless, Jakobi Meyers (ankle) appears likely to return from his injury against the Rams in Week 7.