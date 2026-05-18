Alex Bullock Injury: Set to retire

The Jaguars placed Bullock on the Reserve/Retired list Monday.

Bullock signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in late April after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft and was expected to compete for a spot on the active roster. With this move, the 23-year-old no longer counts against the team's salary cap or roster space. Should he return from retirement, Jacksonville would retain negotiating rights to the player.