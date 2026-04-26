Alex Bullock News: Competing in Jaxsonville

The Jaguars signed Bullock as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Bullock spent his first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska before transferring to South Dakota State in 2025. He caught 71 passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns as a member of the Jackrabbits. The bulkier 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout will have to have a stellar camp to slip onto a Jaguars roster packed with receivers already.