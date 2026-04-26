Alex Bullock News: Finds work in Jacksonville

The Jaguars signed Bullock as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Bullock spent his first three collegiate seasons at Nebraska before moving down to the FCS ranks with South Dakota State in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout was one of the Jackrabbits' top pass catchers, finishing with 71 receptions for 944 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. Bullock will get the chance to compete for a roster spot with Jacksonville but will need to stand out in practices and the preseason to break camp with the team.