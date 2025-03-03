Fantasy Football
Alex Cappa News: Dropped by Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 1:49pm

The Bengals released Cappa on Monday.

The veteran from Humboldt State has been one of Cincinnati's top offensive linemen since signing with the team in 2022, starting all 50 regular-season games he appeared in. Cappa was likely a cap casualty, as the Bengals are expected to try and retain several key free agents this summer, including B.J. Hill, Trent Brown and Mike Hilton. The 30-year-old offensive lineman is expected to be a sought-after player on the free-agent market.

