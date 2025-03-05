Alex Cappa News: Lands in Las Vegas

Cappa agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cappa didn't take long to find a new home after being released by the Bengals on Monday. During his three-year run in Cincinnati, Cappa started at right guard in all 50 of his appearances and drew just six total penalties. He'll be a strong candidate to open the 2025 season as a starter with Las Vegas.