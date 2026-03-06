Alex Cappa News: Let go by Las Vegas
The Raiders released Cappa on Friday.
Cappa will not return to Las Vegas for 2026 despite signing a two-year, $11.02 million contract with the Raiders in March of 2025. He started in eight of 17 regular-season games for the Raiders last year, including the last six games of the campaign. The 2018 third-rounder should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to the offensive line.
Alex Cappa
Free Agent
