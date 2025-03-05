Alex Cappa News: Signs with Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Cappa to a two-year, $11 million deal Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It didn't take long for Cappa to find a new home after being dropped by the Bengals on Monday, as he's already inked a new deal with the Raiders. The veteran offensive lineman started all 50 regular-season games he appeared in during his three-year tenure with Cincinnati. Now in Las Vegas, Cappa is expected to compete for a starting offensive guard spot throughout the offseason.