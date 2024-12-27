Alex Erickson News: Elevated again for Week 17

The Patriots elevated Erickson from their practice squad to their active roster Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Erickson has been elevated for the second straight week since signing with the Patriots' practice squad Dec. 18. Last Sunday against Buffalo, he logged seven snaps, all of which came on special teams. Erickson figures to work primarily in that role again Sunday, as New England's wideout corps is relatively healthy.