Alex Erickson News: Elevated for regular-season finale
New England elevated Erickson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Erickson accumulated 90 kick return yards and 15 punt return yards during the Patriots' Week 17 loss to the Chargers. He's exclusively played on special teams over the past two weeks and will likely reprise that role during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills.
