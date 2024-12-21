Fantasy Football
Alex Erickson headshot

Alex Erickson News: Elevated to face Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Erickson was elevated from New England's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Erickson just joined the organization Wednesday. He likely doesn't know the playbook well enough yet to contribute significantly on offense as a wide receiver, but Erickson also has extensive experience as a return man and could be deployed in that special teams role.

Alex Erickson
New England Patriots
