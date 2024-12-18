Alex Erickson News: Joins Patriots' practice squad

New England signed Erickson to its practice squad Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Erickson appeared in eight games with the Chargers in 2023, but he's spent the whole of the 2024 season so far in free agency. The Patriots have arguably the most shallow group of wide receivers in the league, so it's not out of the question that he could find his way onto the field before the year ends.