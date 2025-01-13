Alex Hale News: Staying in Green Bay
Hale signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Monday.
Hale was designated as the Packers' International Player Pathway Program player after signing with Green Bay in early August and spent the entire 2024 season on the practice squad. He'll be able to participate in OTAs and minicamp over the summer and should have the opportunity to compete for the Packers' kicking duties for the 2025 campaign.
