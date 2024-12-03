Fantasy Football
Alex Highsmith headshot

Alex Highsmith Injury: Expected back for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 12:58pm

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Highsmith (ankle) to play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith has missed the last three games but appears ready to return for this week's divisional tilt. Through six games, Highsmith has tallied three sacks among his 19 tackles (11 solo) on the season. Highsmith will rejoin T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith as the Steelers' primary edge rushers.

Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh Steelers
