Alex Highsmith Injury: Getting MRI on ankle
Highsmith will undergo an MRI to examine the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's game at Washington, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Per Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com, Highsmith was spotted on crutches Sunday, suggesting he may be dealing with a serious issue. Pittsburgh will probably have an update on his status by the time it releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.
