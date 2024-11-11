Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Highsmith headshot

Alex Highsmith Injury: Getting MRI on ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 11:26am

Highsmith will undergo an MRI to examine the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's game at Washington, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com, Highsmith was spotted on crutches Sunday, suggesting he may be dealing with a serious issue. Pittsburgh will probably have an update on his status by the time it releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.

Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now