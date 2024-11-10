Alex Highsmith Injury: Injures ankle in Week 10 win

Highsmith injured his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith was spotted on crutches following Sunday's win after suffering an ankle injury, per Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. Highsmith will undergo further testing on his ankle, though it looks like he is in serious jeopardy of missing the Steelers' Week 11 contest against the Ravens. If that were to be the case, Nick Herbig or the newly acquired Preston Smith would get the start at outside linebacker opposite T.J. Watt.