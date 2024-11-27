Alex Highsmith Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday
Highsmith (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith sustained an ankle injury in the Steelers' Week 10 win over the Commanders and has not practiced since. The 27-year-old will almost certainly need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up for Pittsburgh's Week 13 divisional matchup against the Bengals.
