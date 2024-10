Coach Mike Tomlin said Highsmith (groin) will not play in Sunday's Week 6 game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith will miss his third consecutive game, and with Nick Herbig (hamstring) injured in Week 5 and now ruled out against the Raiders, the Steelers are scraping for edge depth. Jeremiah Moon is next up in line opposite T.J. Watt.