Alex Highsmith headshot

Alex Highsmith Injury: Says ankle feeling better

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Highsmith also handled a limited practice the Friday before Pittsburgh's contest at Cincinnati in Week 13, but he ultimately wasn't able to suit up for that game. He said Wednesday though that his ankle felt better than it did the week prior, and he's now presumably on track to play Sunday versus the Browns.

Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh Steelers
