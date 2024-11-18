Alex Highsmith Injury: Unlikely to play at Cleveland

Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Highsmith (ankle) probably won't play Thursday against the Browns, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Highsmith was sidelined during Sunday's game versus the Ravens by an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 at Washington, and now it looks like he's likely going to miss his second game in a row in Week 12. If so, 2023 fourth-rounder Nick Herbig could be in line to start again Thursday.