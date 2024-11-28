Alex Highsmith Injury: Upgrades to limited practice

Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith was estimated as a DNP for Wednesday's walkthrough, so his LP estimation Thursday is a step in the right direction. The veteran pass rusher is looking to return from a two-game absence caused by an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against Washington. If Highsmith can't play Sunday, Nick Herbig will likely continue to garner increased defensive snaps.