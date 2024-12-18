Fantasy Football
Alex Highsmith headshot

Alex Highsmith News: Eight tackles, one sack in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Highsmith recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Steelers' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Highsmith's eight tackles marked a new season high, and he's now logged one sack in back-to-back games since returning from a three-game absence. On the year, Highsmith is up to 30 tackles (19 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and 13 QB hits through eight appearances.

Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh Steelers
