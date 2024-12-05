Fantasy Football
Alex Highsmith headshot

Alex Highsmith News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Highsmith (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith missed the Steelers' last three games due to an ankle injury. He started the week out with a limited session Wednesday, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice and mentioned afterwards that his ankle is "feeling so much better." Highsmith's return for Sunday's game against the Browns bolsters an already elite edge rushing corps of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith.

