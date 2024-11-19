Alex McGough News: Working out with Giants
The Giants worked out McGough (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.
McGough was waived by Green Bay back in July with an undisclosed injury, but he's now evidently back in shape for football activities. The Giants are in quarterback disarray after the recent benching of Daniel Jones, and new starter Tommy DeVito may not exactly promise iron-clad stability as the second half of the season plays out.
Alex McGough
Free Agent
