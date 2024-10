Palczewski (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Palczewski didn't practice all week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Raiders. With both Palcezewski and Luke Wattenberg (ankle) missing Sunday's divisional matchup, Denver will be without its top right tackle and center, respectively. Expect Frank Crum to fill in for Palczewski as he continues to nurse his ankle injury.