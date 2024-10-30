Fantasy Football
Alex Palczewski

Alex Palczewski News: Past ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 3:24pm

Palczewski (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

The second-year offensive lineman from Illinois had missed the Broncos' last three contests due to a high-ankle sprain sustained in Week 5's win over the Raiders. However, Wednesday's full practice suggests he's now moved past the issue. Expect Palczewski to reclaim Denver's top right tackle duties in Week 9, when the Broncos travel to Baltimore.

Alex Palczewski
Denver Broncos

