Alex Palczewski News: Past ankle issue

Palczewski (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

The second-year offensive lineman from Illinois had missed the Broncos' last three contests due to a high-ankle sprain sustained in Week 5's win over the Raiders. However, Wednesday's full practice suggests he's now moved past the issue. Expect Palczewski to reclaim Denver's top right tackle duties in Week 9, when the Broncos travel to Baltimore.