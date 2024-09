Alex Singleton Injury: Moves to IR

Singleton (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Singleton's move to IR comes after it was reported by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic that the Montana State product suffered an ACL tear during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Surprisingly, Singleton was able to stay in the game and play through the injury but will ultimately need surgery to repair his ACL, which is scheduled to take place in about two weeks.