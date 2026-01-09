Singleton bounced back in a big way this season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season. The 32-year-old linebacker led all Broncos defenders in tackles, proving once again to be a difference maker for Denver's formidable defense. Singleton is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's possible the Broncos will want to be aggressive in re-signing him based on his consistently high levels of performance. Otherwise, it's likely the veteran will garner a lot of interest from teams around the league who are desperate for strong linebacker play.