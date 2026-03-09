Alex Singleton News: Staying in Denver

Singleton and the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $15.5 million contract Monday that includes $11 million guaranteed, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Singleton's 2024 season was cut short due to a torn ACL, but the Montana State product bounced back in a big way in 2025. He lead the Broncos in stops, finishing with 135 tackles (54 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games, and he added another 26 combined tackles over Denver's two playoff games. Singleton has posted 100-plus tackles in five of seven NFL seasons, and his return solidifies the Broncos' interior linebacker corps that also includes Justin Strnad but not Dre Greenlaw after the latter was released Monday, per Stevens.