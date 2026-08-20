Alex Wright Injury: Carted off Thursday

Wright was carted off the practice field Thursday with an apparent lower leg injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wright was unable to put any weight on his leg while getting on the cart. The 25-year-old edge defender set career highs in playing time (55 percent of the defensive snaps), tackles (37) and sacks (5.5) across 14 regular-season appearances last season. He's expected to push to start opposite Jared Verse on the Cleveland defensive line this season.