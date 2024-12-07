Alexander Mattison Injury: Appears set to miss another game

Mattison (ankle), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 battle against the Buccaneers, isn't likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mattison was able to log a trio of limited practices this week, but it doesn't appear that he's ready to return to game action. If he is indeed held out Sunday, it will be the veteran tailback's third straight absence. Zamir White (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for Week 14, so Las Vegas' backfield will likely consist of Ameer Abdullah, Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube against Tampa Bay.