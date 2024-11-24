Fantasy Football
Alexander Mattison Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Zamir White (quadricep) also inactive, Ameer Abdullah is next up at running back for the Raiders on Sunday, while Dylan Laube and practice-squad elevation Sincere McCormick are also in line to mix in versus Denver. The next chance for Mattison and/or White see game action will arrive this coming Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET, when the Raiders face the Chiefs on the road.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
