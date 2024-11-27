Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexander Mattison headshot

Alexander Mattison Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Mattison (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mattison at least is ahead of fellow Raiders running back Zamir White, who hasn't practiced since suffering a quad injury Week 11. Mattison injured his ankle later in the same game and then missed Week 12, allowing Ameer Abdullah to play 88 percent of snaps in a loss to Denver this past Sunday. Mattison could be back in the lead role if he's active for Friday's game against the Chiefs at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now