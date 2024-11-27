Alexander Mattison Injury: Limited in practice

Mattison (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mattison at least is ahead of fellow Raiders running back Zamir White, who hasn't practiced since suffering a quad injury Week 11. Mattison injured his ankle later in the same game and then missed Week 12, allowing Ameer Abdullah to play 88 percent of snaps in a loss to Denver this past Sunday. Mattison could be back in the lead role if he's active for Friday's game against the Chiefs at 3:00 p.m. ET.