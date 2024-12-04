Alexander Mattison Injury: Limited in practice

Mattison (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow running back Zamir White (quadriceps) was a non-participant and thus appears more likely than Mattison to miss a third straight game. Ameer Abdullah filled in as the starter the past two weeks, but Sincere McCormick had a significant role in the second game, taking 38 percent of snaps and a team-high 12 carries (for 64 yards) in the 19-17 loss to Kansas City on Friday. It's hard to say what Mattison's role will be if he returns this Sunday against Tampa Bay, considering he's averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season and has reached 40 rushing yards in just one of his five starts.