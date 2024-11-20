Alexander Mattison Injury: Missing Wednesday's practice

Mattison (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Zamir White (quad), with both players having been forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The duo's status is thus worth monitoring in advance of this weekend's game against the Broncos, but for the time being the healthiest running backs on the Raiders' active roster are Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube, with Chris Collier and Sincere McCormick candidates to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 12 action.