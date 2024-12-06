Alexander Mattison Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

For a second straight week, Mattison has operated with a cap on his reps and ended it as questionable to suit up. He ultimately was inactive last Friday at Kansas City, but if he's able to return to action this weekend, there's a chance he'd retake the the Raiders backfield from Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick with Zamir White (quadriceps) still sidelined.