Alexander Mattison Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Chiefs.

While Mattison, who the Raiders deemed limited on their Tuesday through Thursday practice reports, has a chance to face Kansas City, Zamir White (quadriceps) was ruled out by the team. Confirmation of Mattison's Week 13 status will arrive once Las Vegas' inactives are posted ahead of Friday's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's limited or out, Ameer Abdullah would be in line to continue to see added backfield snaps, with Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube also available to mix in.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
