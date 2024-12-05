Alexander Mattison Injury: Remains limited in practice

Mattison (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Mattison has now been listed as limited on five consecutive practice reports, but after missing the Raiders' last two contests, he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Even if Mattison gets the green light to play Sunday, he may not take on as expansive of a role out of the Las Vegas backfield as he had enjoyed prior to sustaining the ankle injury. Mattison is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the season, and the Raiders had success on the ground in his absence with 2022 undrafted free agent Sincere McCormick, who gained 97 yards on 17 totes (5.7 YPC) over the past two weeks.