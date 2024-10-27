Alexander Mattison News: Horrific efficiency against KC

Mattison rushed the ball 14 times for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He added five receptions on five targets for 29 yards.

Mattison was the only Raider to record more than two carries, but he didn't do anything to earn the continued opportunity. His longest rush went for just five yards, and four of his 14 carries went for zero or negative yards. Mattison did manage to salvage his day as a receiver, as he tied for second on the team with five targets. Zamir White saw only two carries and totaled -1 yards, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders mix up their running back usage in Week 9 against the Bengals.