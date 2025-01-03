Alexander Mattison News: In line to pace Week 18 backfield

With Ameer Abdullah (foot) ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, Mattison is in line to start at running back for the Raiders in Week 18, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Mattison, who carried 10 times for 32 yards and caught one of three targets for six yards in last weekend's win over the Saints (a game in which Abdullah logged 20 carries for 115 yards to go along with three catches), is thus in line for an expanded role Sunday, with Chris Collier and Dylan Laube to a lesser degree available to mix in, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. With that in mind, Mattison offers fantasy managers who are dealing with injuries or resting starters with a Week 18 pivot option.