Alexander Mattison News: In line to start Sunday

Mattison is expected to be the Raiders' starting running back Sunday versus the Chargers with Ameer Abdullah (foot) listed as doubtful for that contest, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Among his 13 appearances this season, Mattison has surpassed 4.0 YPC just one time (5-60-0 back in Week 4 against the Browns), and overall he's averaged 3.2 yards on his 126 rushes to date. He at least has supplemented poor performance on the ground with 32 catches (on 43 targets) for 283 yards while also scoring five total TDs. With Abdullah likely sidelined this weekend, Mattison should take on an expanded role, but he also may yield RB reps to Chris Collier and maybe even Dylan Laube.