Alexander Mattison News: Inefficient again in backup role

Mattison rushed 10 times for 32 yards and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

Mattison somewhat surprisingly ceded the start at running back to 31-year-old Ameer Abdullah, who proved entirely more effective with 20 carries for 115 yards to go along with three receptions for 32 yards, while Mattison averaged just 3.45 yards per touch. Abdullah likely earned himself first dibs at a larger share of the backfield workload again in Week 18 versus the Chargers, as Mattison's efficiency concerns remain.