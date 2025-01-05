Alexander Mattison News: Limited volume as lead back

Mattison rushed the ball six times for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers. He added four receptions on five targets for 11 yards.

Mattison served as the clear lead back for Las Vegas with Ameer Abdullah (foot) sidelined, though he had only one rushing attempt after halftime despite the Raiders being down one score until late in the contest. The story of this game also encapsulated Mattison's campaign, as he averaged a miserable 3.2 yards per carry in one of the least explosive offenses in the league. He'll hit free agency this offseason and will likely sign a short-term deal with the hopes of serving as a change-of-pace back.