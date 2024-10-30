Alexander Mattison News: May share more work with White

Coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that Mattison will remain the starting RB, but Pierce also wants to get Zamir White more involved, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Mattison started the last four games and took at least 57 percent of snaps and 17 touches in each contest, averaging 16.5 carries for 44.5 yards (2.7 YPC) and 3.8 catches for 28.8 yards (7.2 YPT) while scoring one touchdown. The volume has made him a reasonable fantasy starter, at least in PPR leagues, but his struggles on the ground seemingly open the door for White to take on a significant role again -- and possibly as soon as this Sunday at Cincinnati.