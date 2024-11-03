Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexander Mattison headshot

Alexander Mattison News: Nine carries in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Mattison rushed nine times for 36 yards in the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Mattison once again led the Raiders' backfield in carries, outpacing Zamir White, who did score a rushing touchdown, by three attempts overall. Neither back was targeted in the passing game, and the non-fantasy-friendly pecking order is likely to persist through a Week 10 bye and into a Week 11 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now